Usain Bolt kicks off the defence of his world 100m on Friday in his swansong season, the first step to bringing down the curtain on his glittering career.

Bolt, dubbed an "extraordinary competitor" by IAAF president Sebastian Coe, will take to the track in London as favourite for the blue riband event, having won eight individual finals at the past four worlds as well as in four 4x100m relay finals.

The Jamaican is seeking his fourth gold at the World Athletics Championships in London. He has won the 100m at every world championships since 2009 apart from 2011 in Daegu when he was disqualified for a false start.

"That's not going to happen this time," joked Bolt, who also has eight Olympic golds to his name.

"If I show up at a championships I'm fully confident."

TRT World's Sarah Morice looks back at his career.

Coe heaped praise on the Jamaican on Thursday, but said he remained optimistic for track and field in the post-Bolt era.

"You won't be particularly surprised when I say I'm sad he's going," said Coe, who won two Olympic 1500m gold medals for Britain.

"I'm an athletics fan, I take my federation hat off, the guy has been a sensation.

"He's connected in a way that few, in or out of their sport, have connected. I can't think of someone who's connected that way really since Muhammad Ali."

Coe added: "There's no conjecture, he's the best sprinter of all time, the record books show that.