US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday the Justice Department had tripled the number of investigations into unauthorised leaks of classified information and that four people had already been charged.

"We are taking a stand," Sessions told reporters as he announced the administration's efforts to battle what he called "the staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country."

"This culture of leaking must stop," he said.

He announced the establishment of a special task force to investigate leaks.

He referred to the leaking of President Donald Trump's telephone conversation with his Mexican counterpart President Enrique Peña Nieto.

"Just yesterday, we saw reports in the media about conversations the president had with foreign leaders. No-one is entitled to surreptitiously fight to advance battles in the media by revealing sensitive government information. No government can be effective when its leaders cannot discuss sensitive matters in confidence or talk freely in confidence with foreign leaders."

It emerged in news reports from leaked transcripts of a conversation that Trump had with Nieto in January, that Trump had urged him not to openly publicly criticise Trump's campaign promise to build a wall on the US border with Mexico. During campaigning, Trump had promised to make Mexico pay for the wall.

Sessions went further to state that referrals for investigation to the Justice Department of leaks of classified information "had exploded." He said that in the first six months of the Trump administration, the department had received the same number of criminal referrals as had been received in the previous three years combined.