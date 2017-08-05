French archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a large Roman settlement in southern France. The site outside the city of Vienne was found by accident. It's being hailed as the most significant Roman discovery in decades.

The site on the banks of the Rhone near the town of Vienne, was named "Little Pompeii" because it was deserted by its inhabitants due to fires that ultimately helped preserve the site, resembling the case of the Roman city of Pompeii which was destroyed by a volcanic eruption from Mount Vesuvius.

The site has revealed luxury homes, mosaics and items of furniture that date back to the 1st century AD.