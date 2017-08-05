The unaired fourth episode of the new season of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones has been leaked online, the premium channel's distribution partner Star India said on Friday.

The leak of the episode, titled The Spoils of War, was separate from a hack on HBO that was disclosed earlier this week, HBO said in a statement.

In that incident, the company's chairman, Richard Plepler, told employees in a Monday email that the hackers had stolen "proprietary information," including some programming.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terrabytes of data, including two unaired episodes of the Game of Thrones series.