CULTURE
2 MIN READ
New 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks online
The fourth episode of the new season of 'Game of Thrones' leaked on the internet before its official release date on Sunday. But it's not connected to the earlier hack on HBO that was disclosed earlier this week.
New 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks online
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2017

The unaired fourth episode of the new season of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones has been leaked online, the premium channel's distribution partner Star India said on Friday.

The leak of the episode, titled The Spoils of War, was separate from a hack on HBO that was disclosed earlier this week, HBO said in a statement.

In that incident, the company's chairman, Richard Plepler, told employees in a Monday email that the hackers had stolen "proprietary information," including some programming.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terrabytes of data, including two unaired episodes of the Game of Thrones series.

RECOMMENDED

"We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause," a Star India spokesperson said in a statement.

"This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action."

Star India is a subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Game of Thrones has been hit by leaks in prior seasons and shared millions of times.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE