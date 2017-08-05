The Syrian regime is stepping up its offensive to regain control of a rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area east of Damascus.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says it is the regime's heaviest bombardment on the area since a failed truce that came into effect on July 22.

More than 40 rockets and 15 air strikes hit the Syrian suburb of Ain Tarma in rural Damascus and Jober, the last district held by the rebels inside the capital, it said on Friday.