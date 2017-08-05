The war in Yemen has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis as a pro-government coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting Houthi rebels for more than two years.

The Houthis' rebellion culminated in 2015 when they took over the capital, Sanaa, with Iran's backing.

Months later, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies entered the conflict.

Also, a cholera outbreak has also killed nearly 2,000 people and infected more than 400,000 in the country.

"You see cholera spreading because of attacks on health infrastructure, on electricity, on water distribution system [and] because of unclean water and we have to deal with this crisis in a comprehensive issue," said Peter Maurer, the president of International Committee of the Red Cross.

"And this is a very serious situation. It is the direct consequence of war."