Syrian regime forces and their allied militias have taken the last major town in Homs province from Daesh, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

The town of al Sukhna lies some 50 km (30 miles) northeast of the ancient city of Palmyra, which was captured by regime forces in March.

A media unit linked to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group said regime and allied forces were making considerable progress inside the city of Sukhna.

Hezbollah is backed by Iran and fights on the side of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the country's six-year conflict.

The regime's news agency SANA reported earlier on Saturday that Assad's forces were advancing into al Sukhna from three directions.