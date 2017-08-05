A new study has revealed a startling link between American football and a degenerative brain disease called CTE. There's now a growing body of research that shows female athletes could be even more at risk than men.

Studies suggest it could take women longer to recover from head injuries than men.

The American Academy of Neurology says female athletes are 50 percent more likely than their male counterparts to have a sports-related concussion.

TRT World'sGiles Gibson spoke toBriana Scurry, a footballer who is suffering from CTE.