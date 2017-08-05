US and Russian-backed forces have killed at least 19,663 non-combatant civilians in Syria and Iraq between August 2014 and July 2017, monitoring group Airwars estimates.

The London-based collective of journalists and researchers say that at least 7,337 death were caused by the US-backed coalition in this region.

The numbers the non-profit provided are subject to caution given the challenges of verification in the area, but are based on reports from international and local news agencies, NGOs, social media reports and video footage.

The news comes as US-led forces in Syria claimed another 21 civilian lives on Friday.

"To date, based on information available, (the coalition) assesses that, it is more likely than not, at least 624 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition strikes" since the anti-Daesh campaign began in late 2014, the US-backed Coalition said, offering numbers from internal investigations, diverging from the international non-profit.

Among the incidents the coalition said resulted in casualties was a May 12 strike near Raqqa that targeted Daesh but also killed 10 civilians in a nearby building.

"Although all feasible precautions were taken and the decision to strike complied with the law of armed conflict, unintended civilian casualties unfortunately occurred," the statement read.

Click here to read the full report by Airwars.

"45 percent" of Raqqa under SDF control

US-backed SDF group battling to recapture Raqqa from the Daesh has now seized about 45 percent of the terrorist group's de-facto capital in Syria, a top US official said Friday.

The SDF began a campaign to capture Raqqa from Daesh last year, slowly encircling the city before breaking into it for the first time in June.

The SDF is dominated by YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD, the main partner for the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria. The US decision to arm the YPG/PYD has incensed NATO ally Turkey, as it considers the group to be the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU.