Bolt's swansong ends with a bronze medal in London
Justin Gatlin ruined Usain Bolt's farewell party when the 35-year-old American won the world 100 metres title, beating the Jamaican superstar into third and sparking a chorus of boos from the crowd.
American Justin Gatlin, who stumbled at the death to lose the 2015 world final to Bolt by a hundredth of a second, on this occasion timed his surge and dip to perfection to win in 9.92 seconds. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, hailed as the greatest sprinter of all time, finished with a bronze medal in his final 100m race Saturday in London.

American sprinter Justin Gatlin, 35, twice banned for doping, unexpectedly won the gold medal in 9.92 seconds at the 16th World Athletics Championships.

The Jamaican had been seeking a fourth 100m world title to go with his four over 200m, four relay golds and eight Olympic crowns and a capacity 56,000 crowd had turned out fully expecting to celebrate it.

He still has another chance to add to the medal tally in the 4x100m relay next week - when he will be desperate to avenge Saturday's defeat in what, if the Americans manage to get the baton round, should be a last-leg showdown with Gatlin.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more from London.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
