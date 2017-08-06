A top United Nations official in Yemen said reported air strikes in which at least 12 civilians were killed, including children, were an example of the "disregard" for civilians' safety shown by all the combatants in Yemen's civil war.

The civilians were killed and 10 others wounded in Sa'ada province after attacks on a house and a private vehicle, the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick said, citing reports from fellow aid groups.

Three women and six children from the same family were killed in an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on their home in the area, according to a local health official.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not respond to a request for a comment.