A suicide bomber killed at least seven people in a small town in northern Cameroon near the Nigeria border, a local official and a military source said on Sunday.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack and the identity of the bombers is unknown.

The attack occurred on Saturday near Amchide in Cameroon's Far North region, which has become a target for Boko Haram suicide bombers.

Many of the attackers have been young women forced to enter populated areas with explosives strapped to their bodies.