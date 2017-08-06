WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of civilians killed in northern Afghanistan assault
A local official said the attack in the northern Afghan province of Sar-e Pul was carried out by Taliban and Daesh militants and killed as many as 50 people, including women and children.
Dozens of civilians killed in northern Afghanistan assault
Afghan security personnel prepare for an operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz province, April 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Insurgents attacked a village in the northern Afghan province of Sar-e Pul, killing as many as 50 people, including women and children, officials said on Sunday.

Zabihullah Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attackers, many of them foreign militants, struck a security outpost in the Mirza Olang area of Sayaad district overnight, torching 30 houses. The shootings came two days after the Taliban seized control of the area.

Many details of the attack, including the identity of the attackers, were not immediately clear. Amani said they were a mixed group of Taliban and Daesh militants. But the Taliban itself denied any involvement.

Although the Taliban and Daesh are usually enemies, the allegiance of their forces is sometimes fluid, with militants from both groups sometimes changing sides or cooperating with other groups.

RECOMMENDED

A senior government official in Kabul said that security forces, including Afghan Air Force attack aircraft, were being sent to the scene.

Fighting has intensified this year across Afghanistan, with dozens of security incidents recorded every day. In the first half of the year 1,662 civilians were killed and 3,581 injured, according to United Nations figures.

Bilal Sarwary has the latest from Kabul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE