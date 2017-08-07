A company linked to US President Donald Trump has been granted approval from the Chinese territory of Macau for additional trademarks, including casino services, to develop the Trump brand in the world's biggest gambling centre.

DTTM Operations LLC, which listed as its address, Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, received four trademark approvals on June 7, online documents from the Macau government show. They include real estate services, construction and development, hotel property, food and beverage and conference facilities.

Trump, a wealthy real estate developer with a sprawling business empire, has said that he has handed over his business interests to a trust overseen by one of his sons and a Trump Organization executive. However, he remains linked to the trust financially.

Trump's trademarks in Macau date back to 2005, when he registered under the names Donald J Trump, DTTM and Trump Companhia Limitada.

There is currently no Trump-branded property or casino facilities in the southern Chinese enclave where US billionaires Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn have their multibillion dollar gambling forts.