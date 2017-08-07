South Korean prosecutors on Monday sought a 12-year jail term for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y Lee, over charges including allegedly bribing ex-president Park Geun-hye for government support to cement Lee's control of Samsung Group.

Lee, 49, has been in detention since February. He is on trial for charges which include bribery and embezzlement as part of a scandal that led to Park's ouster.

Lee has denied wrongdoing.

Lee and four other executives are accused of bribing Park's powerful confidante with millions of dollars to win presidential favours and ease a controversial 2015 merger deal.

"The defendants were closely tied to power and sought personal gains," the prosecutors said.