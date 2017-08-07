US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday that a UN Security Council vote to impose sanctions on North Korea showed that world powers were united behind a push for a denuclearised Korean peninsula.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday that could slash its $3 billion annual export revenue by a third.

The US-drafted resolution bans North Korean exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood following Pyongyang's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

It also prohibits countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean labourers working abroad, bans new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures.

Speaking to journalists at a security forum in Manila, Washington's top diplomat said that Kim Jong-un's regime must halt ballistic missile tests if it wanted to talk to the United States about resolving the standoff.

He also said the new UN resolution states that parties involved in tensions on the Korean peninsula can have dialogue when conditions are right.

Earlier in the day, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, agreed to cooperate and apply maximum pressure on North Korea in a telephone call, as Chinese media warned of the limits of new UN sanctions.