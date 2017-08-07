Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a meeting on Monday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

The two ministers discussed the ongoing Syrian conflict, the economic ties between the two countries and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens to Russia.

PYD topped the agenda

Russia wants the umbrella organisation of Syrian opposition groups, National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, to increase the number of its members. Russia and Turkey are working on including names that belong to different minority groups from Syria.

Moscow's demand to add names from the PYD has created problems. That topped the agenda in Manila. Cavusoglu again insisted that it's the red line for Ankara and such a move would be unacceptable.

Ankara considers the PYD to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The PKK has been waging an armed campaign against Turkey that has claimed more than 40,000 lives during the past three decades.

PYD now controls large swathes of northern Syria, especially along the country's border with Turkey. The US has been providing military and financial support to the group.

Moscow says it wants to balance out US influence on the group. But any support to the PYD is unacceptable to Turkey under any pretext as it could lead to the strengthening of PYD positions in Syria.

De-escalation zones in Syria