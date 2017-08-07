WORLD
South African assembly to vote on president by secret ballot
A motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma brought by opposition parties will be held through a secret ballot. If the motion succeeds, Zuma – in power since 2009 – and his entire cabinet would have to step down.
South African Parliament Speaker Baleka Mbete gives a press conference where she announced procedure for the voting on the motion of no-confidence in South African President Zuma. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

The speaker of South Africa's parliament ruled on Monday that a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma brought by opposition parties will be held through a secret ballot – a decision which many believe increases the chances he will have to step down.

The decision could embolden members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to vote against Zuma and puts him in a precarious position as he struggles to fend off opposition accusations of corruption and mismanaging the economy.

The no-confidence vote is set to take place on Tuesday in the country's parliament in Cape Town.

If the motion succeeds, Zuma – in power since 2009 – and his entire cabinet would have to step down.

Speaker Baleka Mbete, who is also the ANC national chairwoman, told a news conference that her decision was meant to ensure the outcome of vote was credible.

"The speaker must do that without fear or favour," Mbete said in her speech. "This decision is about putting the resilience of putting our democratic institution to test."

The rand extended its gains, bonds firmed and banking shares advanced after her announcement.

The ANC's spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the party was not surprised by Mbete's decision and that the party supported it. The party has vowed to back Zuma in parliament.

Eight previous no-confidence motions against Zuma have failed as the ANC has a commanding majority in parliament but they were all held through an open process.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance urged ruling party lawmakers to vote Zuma out.

Zuma's sacking of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March shook South African markets, undermining his authority and threatening to split the ANC which has governed since the end of apartheid in 1994. The reshuffle was followed by the economy being downgraded to junk status.

Ahead of the announcement several thousand people marched to the South African parliament. The march was organised by a coalition called the UniteBehind coalition, which is made up of over 20 community organisations that have called for Zuma to be removed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
