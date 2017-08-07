WORLD
Trump vows to revive nuclear energy but his plans seem vague
US President Donald Trump has promised to "revive and expand" the US nuclear energy sector, but people have seen little action.
US President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Oval Office while departing for vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, August 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

US President Donald Trump is promising "a golden era of energy," but many who work in nuclear power are concerned about how they fit into his vision.

The industry in the US is in decline. One operator has filed for bankruptcy, and plants are closing across the country. One of them is Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, the site of a partial meltdown in 1979. It's due to be shut down by September 2019.

With cheap natural gas readily available and subsidies for renewable energy, nuclear power simply doesn't pay any more. But industry experts say it will be hard to replace nuclear power plants once they close.

President Donald Trump does appear enthusiastic about the future of nuclear power, but he hasn't been specific about what he plans for the industry.

TRT World's Kate Fisher reports from the nuclear power plant.

