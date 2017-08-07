Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro marched in Caracas on Monday in favour of a new legislative superbody.

The new, all-powerful legislative assembly aims to lock in the "Bolivarian revolution" begun almost 20 years ago by late President Hugo Chavez, Maduro's mentor and predecessor.

Maduro has called the assembly Venezuela's only hope of peace, but opponents say it will cement dictatorship in the OPEC country.

"More than anything, this march is a call for peace," a pro-Maduro activist told state television, giving her name as Ana.

About 2,000 people jammed the streets in front of Venezuela's congressional complex, where the constituent assembly will hold its sessions. They chanted in support of the assembly and called for an end to over 4 months of opposition protests and unrest in which more than 120 people have died.

The new assembly has power to rewrite the constitution, re-jig state institutions and could allow the president to rule by decree in the oil-rich but economically-ailing country.

The opposition says the assembly is intended to keep Maduro in office despite approval ratings battered by a deep recession and shortages of food and medicine.

Websites hacked

Meanwhile, a group calling itself The Binary Guardians said it had hacked around 40 state websites to show their support for a pre-dawn armed assault on a military base the day before.