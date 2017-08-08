Thousands of South Africa's opposition supporters held a rally on Tuesday in Cape Town where parliament is located, calling for removal of President Jacob Zuma.

South Africa's parliament began debating the no-confidence motion against Zuma, who is accused of corruption and mismanaging the economy.

"Go, Zuma go!" the leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party, Mmusi Maimane, called out to the crowd. "We will vote this afternoon to make sure he leaves," he said.

Julius Malema, leader of the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), said, "We are here to reclaim our country."

Melanie Rice reports from Cape Town in front of the parliament.

Parliament begins debates

South African parliament began debate in the no-confidence motion against Zuma, with both treasury and opposition benches making speeches in support of their respective arguments.

The country's defence minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is a member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, said that there had been several unsuccessful attempts to remove Zuma, and that the only difference was that this latest no-confidence vote would be a secret vote.

She also accused the opposition of attempting to remove the ANC government.

She pointed out that the ANC had received more votes than all the other parties combined at the previous national election in 2014

"My conscience is that we need to respect the voters that brought us here," she said. "Let's go to a general election. We should not use other tactics to get rid of a governing party. That would be akin to a coup."

Malema, addressing parliament, said, "We are not here today to remove a democratically elected government of the ANC, which was voted for by our people in 2014. Whether we like it or not, we must at all times respect the wish of the people. And that is why we are here to make it very clear that ours today is not against the ANC, but against the father of Duduzane. We are here to remove Duduzane because Duduzane's father is the most corrupt individual in this country."

Duduzane Zuma is the son of President Zuma and has been linked to many dubious deals. Duduzane came into the spotlight after joining companies owned by the Gupta family, which has been accused of having undue influence on Zuma and his government.