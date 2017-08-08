Two earthquakes hit western and southwestern China on Tuesday. At least 19 people were killed in Sichuan province. In the autonomous region of Xinjiang, dozens were injured.

At least 19 people have been killed, including six tourists, and 247 injured in an earthquake that struck a remote and mountainous part of southwest China's Sichuan province, the local government and official media said on Wednesday.

The quake hit a sparsely-populated area 200 kilometres (120 miles) west-northwest of the city of Guangyuan on Tuesday evening at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The Sichuan earthquake administration measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.0.

The administration said the epicentre of the tremor was in Ngawa prefecture, largely populated by ethnic Tibetans, many of whom are nomadic herders. It was also close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a tourist destination.

The Sichuan government said 100 tourists had been trapped by a landslide following the quake. The official China News Service said on Wednesday that six tourists were among the dead.

In nearby Longnan in the neighbouring province of Gansu, also jolted by the quake, eight people died in landslides caused by heavy rain, the People's Daily said.

As many as 45,000 tourists have been evacuated from the quake zone, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday morning.

The Sichuan fire service said the reception area in a hotel had collapsed, trapping some people, but that 2,800 people had been safely evacuated from the building.