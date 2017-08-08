WORLD
2 MIN READ
Aleppo looks to rebuild after years of war
People are slowly bringing the Old City of Aleppo back to life after its destruction in Syria's ongoing civil war. UNESCO is helping with the reconstruction effort.
A typical street in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria on July 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 8, 2017

Aleppo is the largest city in Syria. It was shelled, burned and shot up during years of fighting in the country's ongoing civil war.

Part of the city was an opposition stronghold. But after a deadly struggle the regime re-exerted control over the whole of it.

With the fighting paused and perhaps ended, rebuilding has begun.

UNESCO is helping and says it has an exact plan of the heart of the city to guide reconstruction.

RECOMMENDED

But this depends on Aleppo's former residents choosing to return to their homes and businesses.

They left the city during the war – some killed, others departing with the opposition when it was driven out, and still others now living as refugees abroad.

TRT World 's Ahmed Al Burai has this story on the effort to bring life back to the city.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
