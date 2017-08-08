In Syria, recapturing a city from Daesh doesn't mean returning it to the Assad regime.

American-backed forces have made significant advances in their battle to take the northern city of Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital in Syria since 2014.

But what would the fall of Raqqa mean for the city's future?

Who will govern Raqqa?​

In Raqqa, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group dominated by the PKK's Syrian affiliate the PYD, and its armed wing the YPG, have taken the lead in reclaiming the city, despite Turkey's objections.

The PKK has fought Turkey for more than 30 years and is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union. Turkey has long criticised US support of the YPG in Syria; in Turkey, in the last year alone, almost 300 died in PKK attacks.

In late 2016, more than half a year before the operation began in the mostly Arab-populated Raqqa, Turkey offered to participate in the operation along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), an umbrella coalition of opposition groups from throughout the country, in order to prevent the YPG gaining more territory.

But the US chose to back the YPG again in its battle for Raqqa, reassuring Turkey that the YPG would not be in a position to take over, and that only Arab forces in SDF would enter the city centre. The YPG alongside with SDF has, however already entered the city.

But the US hasn't just chosen to enter into the fight. Two months before the offensive began, US-allied forces announced the formation of a council which they say will administer Raqqa and its surrounding provinces after the overthrow of Daesh.

At least fifty percent of Raqqa still remains under Daesh control, but the SDF has already handed the administration of recaptured areas over to the Raqqa Civilian Council (RCC), co-chaired by a leading PYD figure, Layla Mohamed.

Arab self-rule and broken promises

The US promises to leave the administration of Raqqa to its own people once Daesh is defeated, and says the relationship with YPG is only temporary and tactical. But the SDF is seeking long-term support from the US for their role.

Indeed, it found it in Manbij, another northern city where the SDF fought to defeat Daesh in 2016, later creating same type of a council where they still retain control. The US also supported YPG forces to defeat Daesh there – and also promised their withdrawal afterwards – a promise that has never been kept.