South Africa's jovial leader Jacob Zuma is a former herdboy who fought in the anti-apartheid struggle and has held onto the presidency for eight turbulent years despite a plethora of scandals.

Zuma, 75, has survived by building a network of fiercely loyal African National Congress (ANC) lawmakers and officials, as well as trading on the party's legacy as the organisation that ended white-minority rule.

Among the major stains on his presidency have been allegedly fostering a culture of government corruption, and leading the country into a quagmire of low economic growth and record unemployment.

On Tuesday he survived another attempt by opposition parties to oust him via a no-confidence vote in parliament.

As leader of the late Nelson Mandela's party, which has won every election since South Africa became a democracy in 1994, Zuma was an easy victor when securing a second five-year term in 2014.

Strong appeal

The son of a domestic worker, he has "a very strong appeal" to the working class and the poor, says Sdumo Dlamini, head of the Confederation of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), an ANC ally.

"He is a people's person and he has grown through the ranks of the working class. He knows the suffering of the ordinary folk."

Born on April 12, 1942, in the rural outpost of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province, Zuma had a meteoric rise in politics.

Popularly referred to as "JZ", he enjoys loyalty from millions of ANC grassroots supporters awed by his journey from uneducated cattle herder to president, with a 10-year stint as an apartheid-era political prisoner on Robben Island along the way.

When he took the reins of the ANC in 2007 in a putsch against ex-president Thabo Mbeki, Zuma inherited a party riddled with divisions.

Tensions have only deepened further as poverty and racial inequality continue to blight the country more than 20 years after the end of apartheid, and the ANC has been accused of losing its moral compass.

As criticism of his reign mounted, Zuma has maintained a cheerful public facade, often giggling and laughing as the allegations against him built up.

Significantly weakened

But he has been significantly weakened as increasingly senior ANC figures have criticised him in public.

He was forced into a humiliating climbdown in 2015 after firing a minister of finance and appointing a man widely seen as a stooge.

As the local rand currency went into freefall, Zuma bowed to pressure and re-appointed Pravin Gordhan, an admired former finance minister, to the key post.