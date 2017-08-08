South African Members of Parliament (MP) are set to vote in a motion of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma. It will be the eighth attempt to get rid of Zuma, but the difference this time is it will be done by secret ballot.

The decision by the speaker of South Africa's parliament on Monday increases the chances that African National Congress (ANC) MPs may vote against the president without fear of losing their jobs.

The ANC has instructed its MPs to back Zuma and not hand the opposition a political victory.