South Africa's Zuma to face secret ballot on no-confidence vote
A secret ballot on the no-confidence motion increases the chances that African National Congress MPs may vote against the president without fear of losing their jobs.
South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at a memorial lecture after unveiling a statue of struggle veteran Harry Gwala in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, August 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 8, 2017

South African Members of Parliament (MP) are set to vote in a motion of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma. It will be the eighth attempt to get rid of Zuma, but the difference this time is it will be done by secret ballot.

The decision by the speaker of South Africa's parliament on Monday increases the chances that African National Congress (ANC) MPs may vote against the president without fear of losing their jobs.

The ANC has instructed its MPs to back Zuma and not hand the opposition a political victory.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
