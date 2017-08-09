WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexican football player Marquez sanctioned for alleged cartel ties
Rafael "Rafa" Marquez is accused of having financial ties with Raul Flores Hernandez, a suspected drug trafficker with links to the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation gang.
Mexican football player Marquez sanctioned for alleged cartel ties
Mexico's player Rafael Marquez attends a training session in preparation for qualifying match against Canada in 28/3/16 in Mexico City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it had sanctioned Mexican soccer star Rafael "Rafa" Marquez and more than 20 others for suspected links with an accused drug kingpin, tarnishing the reputation of one of Mexico's sporting giants.

Marquez, along with a popular singer known as Julion Alvarez and nearly two dozen other Mexican nationals, is accused of financial ties with Raul Flores Hernandez, a suspected drug trafficker with links to the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation gang.

The US Treasury Department said the designation was "the largest single Kingpin Act action against a Mexican drug cartel network that OFAC has designated," and comes as US President Donald Trump has promised to crush Mexico's cartels.

"Raul Flores Hernandez has operated for decades because of his longstanding relationships with other drug cartels and his use of financial front persons to mask his investments of illegal drug proceeds," OFAC Director John E. Smith said in a statement, calling the move a "major joint action" with Mexico.

RECOMMENDED

Marquez, who hails from the cartel-riddled state of Michoacan, played in Europe for club sides FC Barcelona and Monaco, and still occasionally captains the Mexican national team, having represented his country in four World Cup soccer tournaments.

According to documents on the Treasury's website, Marquez was linked to Flores Hernandez's organisation via a football school called Escuela de Futbol Rafael Marquez as well as various other sports and health outfits.

Marquez's current team, Club Atlas in Guadalajara, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The US Treasury said it had sanctioned 43 entities linked to Flores Hernandez's holdings, from sectors including sport, hospitality and tourism and health.

Julio Cesar Alvarez, more commonly known as Julion Alvarez, is a popular "banda" singer. A representative could not immediately be reached for comment and his website (www.julionalvarez.net) was down.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal