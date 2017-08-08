WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lost children, split families are legacy of battle for Mosul
Families have been split up as they fled street fighting, air strikes or Daesh repression.
Lost children, split families are legacy of battle for Mosul
UNICEF says nearly 4,000 children have been separated from parents in the battle for Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 8, 2017

Thousands of children have been separated from their parents in the nine-month battle for Mosul and the preceding years of Daesh rule in northern Iraq. Some have been wandering alone and afraid among the rubble, others joining the refugee exodus from the pulverised city.

In some cases, their parents have been killed. Families have been split up as they fled street fighting, air strikes or Daesh repression. Many are traumatised from the horrors they have endured.

Protecting the youngsters and reuniting them with their families is an urgent task for humanitarian organisations.

"These children are extremely vulnerable," said Mariyampillai Mariyaselvam, a child protection specialist with UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund).

RECOMMENDED

"Most have gone through a very painful history."

Mariyaselvam said it was difficult to give an accurate number but child protection agencies have recorded more than 3,000 separated and over 800 unaccompanied children, he said. The latter are the priority.

TRT World'sMobin Nasir has this report on the situation in Mosul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike