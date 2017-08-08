Kenyans are heading to the polls on Tuesday, in a close presidential election between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta who seeks a second term and Raila Odinga.

The East African nation is often described as one of the continent's most politically stable countries. However, some Kenyans are worried by memories of the violent months that followed the 2007 vote and say there could be trouble ahead.

Here are five things to know about the country and its election:

1. Why are Kenyans nervous about the election?

Opinion polls suggested Kenyatta and Odinga, who is fighting his fourth presidential election, are neck-and-neck, leading many Kenyans to fear a disputed result and possible violence.

These concerns have been intensified further after Odinga told Reuters that Kenyatta could only win by rigging the vote.

2. What happened the last time?

Worries like these are common around election time in Kenya.

Kenya's last election, in 2013, passed off peacefully. But 10 years ago, the country was plunged into widespread violence in the aftermath of the 2007 vote.

More than 1,000 people were killed and 500,000 were displaced in months of chaos following the election, after Odinga – who had been defeated by the then-president Mwai Kibaki – claimed the vote had been rigged.

After more than a month of negotiations, former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan mediated a power-sharing agreement in February 2008 that was signed by both leaders.

In March 2013, Kenyatta, defeated Odinga, despite charges of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the 2007-2008 violence.

The court dropped its case against him in December 2014 due to lack of evidence.

3. Who are the candidates?

There are eight candidates vying for the presidency. But only Kenyatta and Odinga, two men whose fathers led Kenya to independence almost 55 years ago, retain any real hope of winning.