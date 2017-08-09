The Afghan Taliban released 235 hostages from a remote village in the province of Sar-e Pul in northern Afghanistan where it, alongside Daesh insurgents, reportedly massacred around 30 to 50 civilians. Other villagers are still being held, officials said on Tuesday.

"This evening 235 people, including women and children, were released from Mirzawalang as a result of mediation by the local elders and provincial officials," Zabihullah Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said.

Locals reported seeing fighters carrying both the white banner of the Taliban and the black banner of Daesh.

"They (released hostages) have been safely evacuated to the eponymous provincial capital Sar-e Pul, but there are still an unknown number of people being kept hostage there," Amani said.

Scores held by insurgents

An Afghan security source said he thought there were still around 100 people being held hostage in Mirzawalang after the militants captured the village over the weekend.

Amani said that dozens of Taliban and Daesh fighters, under the command of a local Taliban commander whom he said pledged allegiance to Daesh, launched a coordinated attack in the area on Thursday.

They defeated the Afghan Local Police (ALP) after a 48-hour battle before massacring civilians, he claimed. The majority of those killed were Shia Muslims. Most were shot or beheaded, Amani said.

According to locals who arrived in the city of Sar-e Pul, a large insurgent force attacked the village where local informal militia forces had been inflicting heavy casualties on the Taliban for months.

Some 330 families had escaped the area after warnings from the Taliban but most of the civilians killed in the incident died while trying to leave.

"They (freed hostages) are so shocked they can't even speak to tell us about any other hostages," MohammadZaherWahdat, the provincial governor, told Tolo News, an Afghanistan television news channel.