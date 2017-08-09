New Zealand's political landscape faced a further shake up on Wednesday, six weeks ahead of a general election, as the co-leader of the Green Party quit following her admission of welfare and electoral fraud.

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei resigned an hour before the release of an opinion poll showing a one-third slump in support for her party to 8.3 percent.

Turei had defied political and media pressure to resign for more than three weeks since she first revealed wrongfully claiming a benefit to help support her baby while studying for a law degree in the early 1990s.

"I did not have enough money to pay the rent and put food on the table. And so, like many – but not all – people faced with that choice, I lied to survive," Turei wrote at the time in a Guardian opinion piece.

Leadership change boosts Labour party

The Greens upheaval came as the main opposition Labour Party received a significant boost a week after dumping Andrew Little in favour of 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern.