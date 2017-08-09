French security forces have shot and arrested a man suspected of being behind an attack on a group of soldiers on Wednesday morning in a Paris suburb.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was intercepted on a motorway north of the French capital in a vehicle used to drive into the soldiers, the sources said, asking not to be named.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports.

Earlier, a vehicle slammed into soldiers guarding a Paris suburb, injuring six of them, before getting away.

Levallois-Perret Mayor Patrick Balkany said a BMW drove into the soldiers as they left their barracks to go on patrol duty.

Speaking to broadcaster BFM TV, Balkany said what he called a "disgusting" act of aggression was "without any doubt" premeditated.

"It all happened very quickly. The vehicle did not stop. It hurtled at them ... it accelerated rapidly." The soldiers were rushed to the hospital, he added.

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly an investigation had been started to determine "the motives and circumstances" for what she called a "cowardly act."

Police then launched a search for the driver and the vehicle, which they described as dark-coloured and probably a BMW.

The vehicle appeared to clearly target the soldiers but the motive is unclear, the spokesman said. The official was not authorised to be publicly named according to police policy.

Four people were injured lightly, two more seriously, the spokesman said.