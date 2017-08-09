Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif began a rally on Wednesday in a defiant show of political power after a Supreme Court decision disqualified him from office late last month over undeclared assets.

Sharif launched the "caravan" from Islamabad to his eastern hometown of Lahore despite concerns of close advisers about security for himself and the crowds he is expected to attract, local media reported.

Thousands of Sharif party supporters thronged the capital to take part in the rally, setting up camps all along the route Sharif is expected to take and address supporters.

"Nawaz Sharif is still our prime minister," said worker Niaz Ahmad, who wore a lion look-a-like dress, chanting, "Lion, lion!" Lion is Sharif's political party election symbol.

Sharif was seen off in Islamabad by the new prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the new cabinet and other party officials, said Sharif's political adviser Asif Kirmani.

"We really don't know how long it will take, how many days, we have no idea," Kirmani told reporters. He said a huge number of people were waiting for Sharif all along the Grand Trunk Road, that runs between the capital Islamabad and Lahore city. The two cities are about 380 km (237 miles) apart.