More than two years after signing off from The Late Show, David Letterman is returning to television with a six-episode talk show on Netflix.

He said that Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump would be top of his wish-list.

Letterman, 70, will host the yet-to-be-titled series, which will feature interviews with "extraordinary people" and segments from the field "expressing his curiosity and humor," Netflix , said in a statement. The show will premiere next year.

"Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely," Letterman joked in a statement.

Known for his quick wit, sarcasm, offbeat humour and silly stunts, Letterman interviewed top stars and political figures on more than 6,000 episodes over 33 years in late-night television.

A surprise interview?

He told Hollywood trade paper Variety on Tuesday that he has one ifnterview already booked for the first Netflix show but would not reveal the name.

"It's somebody who means a great deal to me," he said. "The upbringing of this person is so multi-faceted it makes your head spin."