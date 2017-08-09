Riot police engaged in running battles on Wednesday with protesters in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu in western Kenya, as presidential aspirant Raila Odinga claimed massive poll fraud, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Police fired tear gas as several hundred protesters in the neighbourhood of Kondele – an epicentre of violence after disputed 2007 polls – set fire to barricades and tyres and placed rocks in the streets.

A police helicopter hovered overhead as riot police wielding shields, assault rifles and batons deployed two water trucks to put out the fires.

"If Raila is not the president, we can't have peace," one protester said shortly before tear gas sent the crowd running.

The protesters chanted: "No Raila, no peace", their rallying cry after both 2007 and 2013 elections which the veteran opposition leader claims were stolen from him.

In 2007 post-poll violence raged for two months, leaving 1,100 dead and 600,000 displaced.

Voting in Kenya's general elections passed without incident on Tuesday but as provisional results began ticking up on the election commission website. President Uhuru Kenyatta maintained a commanding lead with about 55 percent to Odinga's 44 percent.

Early Wednesday Odinga rejected the "fake" results, declaring "the system has failed."

He later detailed allegations of a massive hacking attack on the electronic tallying system, sending tensions soaring.