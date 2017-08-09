Germany's agriculture minister said on Tuesday that the contamination of millions of eggs with a potentially harmful insecticide was "criminal", as authorities in several European countries continued to investigate the food safety scare.

Retailers in several European countries have pulled millions of eggs from supermarket shelves as the scare over the use of the insecticide fipronil widened. Millions of hens may need to be culled in the Netherlands.

Fipronil is a popular insecticide to treat pets for fleas and ticks but it is forbidden for use in the food chain because it may cause organ damage in humans if large quantities are ingested.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports from Brussels

"It is criminal, that is very clear," Christian Schmidt told German television station ARD on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Dutch and Belgian authorities have pinned the source of the insecticide to a supplier of cleaning products in the Netherlands.

The European Commission said it had first learned about the contamination in late July when it received an official notification from Belgium but had not yet established whether the country had broken any rules by not notifying sooner.