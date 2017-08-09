WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel continues displacing Palestinians by revoking their residency
Tel Aviv has often used its policies to force Palestinians to relocate to other parts of the territories especially Palestinians living in Jerusalem.
Israel continues displacing Palestinians by revoking their residency
A Palestinian protester shouts in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest against building a new Israeli military tower in the West Bank town of Dura, south of Hebron on August 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday Israel had stripped nearly 15,000 Palestinians from Jerusalem of their right to live in the city since 1967 and warned that it could be a "war crime."

"Israel claims to treat Jerusalem as a unified city, but the reality is effectively one set of rules for Jews and another for Palestinians," Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW's Middle East director, said in a report.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War in a move never recognised by the international community.

The more than 300,000 Palestinians there have permanent residency status but are not Israeli nationals.

RECOMMENDED

While East Jerusalem residents are allowed to apply for citizenship, most do not as they view it as recognition of Israeli sovereignty.

Since 1967, 14,595 Palestinians have had their residency status revoked, effectively barring them from remaining in the city of their birth, the HRW report said citing interior ministry figures.

TRT World'sMohammad Hamayal has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike