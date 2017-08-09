Hundreds participated in a memorial ceremony in Japan's Nagasaki on Wednesday, marking the day when the US dropped an atomic bomb named "Fat Man" on the city 72 years ago.

The world's first atomic bomb, used on August 6, 1945, killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima. The bombing of Nagasaki three days later killed 70,000 more.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, local residents and relatives of the victims attended the ceremony at the Nagasaki Peace Park to commemorate the anniversary of the atomic bombing.

At 11:02 am, when the bomb struck 72 years ago, people at the ceremony observed a moment of silence as the peace bell rang.

"Nuclear weapons are incompatible with mankind," said Yoshitoshi Fukahori, an 88-year-old survivor of the Nagasaki atomic bombing who lost his sister in the blast.

He said that as he rushed home the morning after the bombing, the shocking view from the hilltop — his hometown flattened and the landmark Catholic church on fire — made him cry.

While Abe reaffirmed his commitment to "realising a world without nuclear weapons," local mayor Tomihisa Taue expressed concerns about "the international situation surrounding nuclear weapons."

The outspoken mayor praised the atomic bombing survivors, or "hibakusha," for their lifelong devotion to the effort.