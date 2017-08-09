WORLD
2 MIN READ
FBI raids former Trump campaign manager's home
The home of Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign manager came under raid by FBI agent a day after he met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee over Russian meddling in the election.
FBI raids former Trump campaign manager's home
Paul Manafort appears at a press conference at the Republican Convention in Cleveland, US, July 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

The FBI seized documents from the home of Donald Trump's former campaign manager in a July raid as part of probe into alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 elections.

The statement came from the spokesman of Paul Manafort who was the manager of Donald Trump's presidential election campaign.

The predawn raid was conducted at Manafort's home in the Washington suburb of Alexandria without advance warning on July 26, according to a Washington Post report. A day before the raid, Manafort had met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well," the spokesman Jason Maloni said in an email.

RECOMMENDED

The search warrant was wide-ranging and FBI agents working with special counsel Robert Mueller departed the home with various records, the Post reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately return a request for comment on the report. Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for Mueller's office, declined to comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike