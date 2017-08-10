WORLD
2 MIN READ
On World Lion Day, spare a thought for the big cat
Tanzania is home to more than half of all of Africa's lions, but their numbers are falling in the country in the name of business and sport.
On World Lion Day, spare a thought for the big cat
Cecil the lion lived in Zimbabwe before an American hunter killed him in 2015, sparking global outcry. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2017

On World Lion Day (August 10), spare a thought for the big cat.

Tanzania is home to more than half the lions in Africa. But their numbers are falling, in the name of big business and a certain kind of pleasure some people take in killing.

Wealthy hunters pay tens of thousands of dollars to play the role of predator with the "king of the jungle" their prey.

Shooting lions as trophies is legal and lucrative in Tanzania, where there are more than 50 hunting companies.

RECOMMENDED

The companies say that for every lion killed, many more are saved. But conservationists argue that killing lions for pleasure can never be part of the solution to preserving the species.

"If a lion is chased away, for example by hunters that shoot and kill a lion owning a pride, new males that will come will kill all the cubs. So eventually if there's not enough time for the pride to breed, their offspring, their whole population will decline," says ecologist Malcom Ryen.

TRT World'sLucy Taylor has more from Dar es Salaam.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation