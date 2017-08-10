WORLD
3 MIN READ
#TrumpChicken watches over White House as President Trump holidays
The inflatable chicken is not new to Washington DC; its most recent excursion to the capital was before a protest in April to pressure US President Donald Trump into releasing his tax returns.
#TrumpChicken watches over White House as President Trump holidays
An inflatable chicken bearing a resemblance to US President Donald Trump is set up on The Ellipse, a 52-acre (21-hectare) park located just south of the White House. August 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2017

US President Donald Trump may be on holiday in the Garden State, but one plucky protester is keeping an eye on the White House.

A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander-in-chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation's capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse.

The chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network's live interview. Fox News, known for its right-wing politics, also had to deal with the not-so-mysterious balloon.

Is it a bird, is it a plane ..."Shep, it appears to be a very large chicken."

The Twitter Trump Resistance was quick to poke fun at the unpopular president as #TrumpChicken trended briefly.

While the president and his administration have been battling allegations of collaborating with Russia to tilt the 2016 elections and now a sabre-rattling contest with North Korea, the chicken brought some humour to an otherwise often tense exchange of politics on Twitter.

The big bird also prompted a quick poll for some fresh stats:

Some Twitter users even dug out old footage from Saturday Night Live, the NBC comedy show the skits of which is regularly fuelled by gaffes and scandals faced by the Trump administration.

RECOMMENDED

Th resemblance test was also thrown in:

Of course, Trump supporters also lost no opportunity to stand behind their commander-in-chief.

Some even used the opportunity to drag Hillary Clinton into the mix.

The Trump chicken balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure Trump into releasing his tax returns.

The man behind the chicken, Taran Singh, wanted to send a message to the commander-in-chief:

It even has its own Twitter account: @TaxMarchChicken.

SOURCE:TRT World, AP
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal