US President Donald Trump may be on holiday in the Garden State, but one plucky protester is keeping an eye on the White House.

A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander-in-chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation's capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse.

The chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network's live interview. Fox News, known for its right-wing politics, also had to deal with the not-so-mysterious balloon.

Is it a bird, is it a plane ..."Shep, it appears to be a very large chicken."

The Twitter Trump Resistance was quick to poke fun at the unpopular president as #TrumpChicken trended briefly.

While the president and his administration have been battling allegations of collaborating with Russia to tilt the 2016 elections and now a sabre-rattling contest with North Korea, the chicken brought some humour to an otherwise often tense exchange of politics on Twitter.

The big bird also prompted a quick poll for some fresh stats:

Some Twitter users even dug out old footage from Saturday Night Live, the NBC comedy show the skits of which is regularly fuelled by gaffes and scandals faced by the Trump administration.