Pop star Taylor Swift on Friday won a preliminary round in the federal court trial stemming from her allegation that she was groped by a Colorado disc jockey, as the judge dismissed the DJ's rival claim accusing the singer of wrongfully getting him fired.

The decision came after Swift told the court on Thursday that there was no doubt in her mind that radio personality David Mueller reached under her skirt and fondled her buttocks as she was being photographed ahead of a Denver concert in 2013.

"It was a definite grab ... a very long grab," Swift testified in the Denver federal court. She declined to speculate how long the incident lasted.

"He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him. [His hand] didn't let go," she told the jury.

The photo of Swift, Mueller and his girlfriend shows the morning show host on radio station KYGO with his hand behind the singer's rear end.

Mueller claims his knuckles may have touched her ribs, well above where his arm is shown. But he admitted he did not know for sure where his hand was because he was concentrating on the photographer.

The ruling by US District Judge William Martinez left intact Swift's assault and battery counter suit against Mueller, who had asserted he was falsely accused by the recording star and ousted from his $150,000-a-year job at radio station KYGO-FM under pressure from her.