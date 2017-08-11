Dozens of members of The Tibetan Youth Congress, which claims to be the largest Tibetan NGO in exile took to the streets in central New Delhi on Friday.

The protestors waved Indian and Tibetan flags and demanded that China leave Tibet.

"'The border of China where they stand, it belongs to Tibetans. This is why we are standing with India" said Tashi Dhondup, the group's spokesman, adding that China was "illegally occupying" the area.

The standoff began in June after Indian troops confronted Chinese forces working on a road over the Doklam Plateau that is also claimed by India's ally, Bhutan.