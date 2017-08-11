China should remain neutral if North Korea launches an attack that threatens the United States, but should act if the US or its allies strike first, a prominent Chinese state-run newspaper said on Friday.

The blunt warning to both sides in the dispute from the region's power-broker was the clearest indication yet of Beijing's thinking. The Global Times is owned by the Communist Party's People's Daily. Although it does not represent government policy, its editorials are closely read as an indicator of the mood in the Chinese polity.

"China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten US soil first and the US retaliates, China will stay neutral," the influential tabloid said in an editorial, sounding a warning for Pyongyang over its plans to fire missiles near the US Pacific territory of Guam.

"If the US and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so," it added.

The editorial came after US President Donald Trump stepped up his rhetoric against North Korea again on Thursday, saying his earlier threat to unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if it launched an attack may not have been tough enough.

China is the DPRK's most important ally and trading partner. It has reiterated calls for calm during the current crisis.

Beijing has expressed frustration with both Pyongyang's repeated nuclear and missile tests and with behaviour from South Korea and the United States, such as military drills, that it sees as escalating tensions.

China's foreign ministry on Friday called on all sides to speak and act with caution.

"China hopes all sides can do more to help ease the present tense situation and increase mutual trust, rather than taking turns in shows of strength, the ministry said on its website.

North Korea's KCNA news agency said on Thursday its army would complete plans in mid-August to fire four intermediate-range missiles over Japan to land near Guam.

Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not going to get away with his "horrific" comments and disrespecting America.

"Let's see what he does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody's seen before, what will happen in North Korea," Trump told reporters in New Jersey, without offering specifics.

Shortly after Trump spoke, US Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters the United States still preferred a diplomatic approach to the North Korean threat and that a war would be "catastrophic."

Asked if the United States was ready if North Korea made a hostile act, he said, "We are ready."

Drills as tensions rise

Tension in the region has risen since the North staged two nuclear bomb tests last year and launched two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July in defiance of world powers.

Trump has said he would not allow Pyongyang to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States.