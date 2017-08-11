International observers on Thursday praised the handling of Kenya's presidential election, with the European Union mission saying it had seen no sign of manipulation despite opposition complaints and scattered protests.

Police fired live rounds and tear gas as they clashed with opposition supporters in one Nairobi neighbourhood but most of the capital and the rest of the country were calm after four people were killed in violence on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken a commanding lead but his rival, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, has rejected provisional electronic results, saying figures released so far are "fictitious" and that election systems had been hacked.

Kenya's election commission suffered a hacking attempt after this week's vote but the system was not compromised, its chairman said on Thursday.

"Hacking was attempted but did not succeed," commission chairman Wafula Chebukati told a news conference. He did not elaborate.

As they wait for final results to be tallied and confirmed, many Kenyans are nervous of a repeat of the clashes that killed about 1,200 people after a bitterly contested 2007 election.

In its first assessment of Tuesday's poll, the European Union's election observer mission said it had seen no signs of "centralised or localised manipulation" of the voting process.

Marietje Schaake, head of the mission, said the EU would provide an analysis of the tallying process in a later report.

Provisional results released by the election commission showed Kenyatta had won 54.3 percent of votes, ahead of Odinga on 44.8 percent – a lead of 1.4 million votes with 97 percent of polling stations reported.

John Kerry, the former US secretary of state heading the Carter Center observer mission, said the election system, which is ultimately based on the original paper ballots cast, remained solid and all sides should wait for electronic tallies to be double-checked against hard copies.

"The process that was put in place is proving its value thus far," Kerry said. "Kenya has made a remarkable statement to Africa and the world about its democracy and the character of that democracy. Don't let anybody besmirch that."

Election results to come Friday

Kenya's electoral commission said on Thursday it only expects all presidential results to arrive at the national tallying centre by midday on Friday for validation, and called for "restraint" from political parties.

Tensions are high after opposition candidate Raila Odinga rejected partial results and alleged there had been a massive hacking attack on the electronic vote-tallying system.