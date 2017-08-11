Some 180 young Ethiopian and Somali migrants and refugees, many weakened by hunger and drought in their home countries, were forced from a boat into rough seas off Yemen by smugglers on Thursday, and 19 were presumed to have drowned, the UN migration agency said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) had earlier estimated the death toll higher, at 55.

"Staff from IOM... found six bodies on the beach – two male and four female. An additional 13 Ethiopian migrants are still missing (unaccounted for)," the IOM statement said.

Second incident in two days

It was the second such incident in as many days off Shabwa province in southern Yemen, where 50 teenage Africans were "deliberately drowned" on Wednesday by a smuggler who forced 120 passengers off his boat, the IOM said.

Smugglers were pushing migrants and refugees into the sea away from the mainland so as to avoid encountering possibly armed groups on shore in the war-torn country. They were then going back to pick up more migrants.