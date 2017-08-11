WORLD
2 MIN READ
US coalition now kills more civilians in Syria than Russia: NGO
Russian air strikes in Syria have been responsible for most civilian deaths during the past two years. But death toll from US-led coalition air strikes has now surpassed that of Russia's.
US coalition now kills more civilians in Syria than Russia: NGO
Smoke rises after an air strike during the fighting between the US-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Daesh in the old city of Raqqa, Syria, August 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

US-led coalition air strikes in Syria are now responsible for more civilian deaths than ones caused by Russia since 2015, according to Airwars.org, a nonprofit organisation.

Russia began its aerial campaign in support of the Assad regime in September 2015, four years after civil war broke out.

Tracking more than 2,000 reported deaths as result of Russian or coalition air strikes, the organisation said January's civilian toll from coalition air strikes was the highest since Russian involvement in Syrian war.

According to Airwars' data, 223 of the 269 civilian deaths in June this year were caused by the coalition, as compared with figures from the same month last year where 41 of 177 deaths were caused by the coalition.

RECOMMENDED

The organisation's data suggests that the change in the civilian death toll trends is most likely connected to the ceasefire deal brokered by Turkey and Russia in December 2016.

An escalation in coalition air strikes followed the deal, while Moscow's aerial campaign has slowed.

The group also says the US-led coalition campaign against Daesh in Syria and Iraq caused 2,200 additional civilian deaths after US President Donald Trump took office.

After an investigation for The Daily Beast, Airwars said an estimated 2,300 civilians likely died from coalition air strikes under former US President Barack Obama's term.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation