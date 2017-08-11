WORLD
4 MIN READ
Rohingyas close their eyes to protest indifference to their struggles
Rohingyas, often called the most persecuted ethnic community in the world, close their eyes to tell the world that it is blind to their plight.
Rohingyas close their eyes to protest indifference to their struggles
Mia, a 64-year-old Rohingya man from Ula Pe village of Buthidaung town in Myanmar used to fish with his wife. He ran away from Buddhist attackers and now lives at the refugee camp of New Delhi, India, January 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Rohingya Muslims face brutality and oppression in Myanmar, their country of birth, where they are not recognized as citizens. Many seek asylum in countries including India, Thailand, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But even when they obtain asylum, they struggle to survive and live in dire conditions.

In this photo essay, asylum seekers have closed their eyes to show that the world is blind to their struggle.

Rohingyas are not regarded as one of the country's 135 ethnic groups and are denied citizenship by the Myanmar government, which officially labels them Bengalis – suggesting they are illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh.

Some in the ethnic group, however, maintain they they belong to Myanmar and that citizenship is their birthright, while the government requires them to prove they have lived in Myanmar for 60 years to obtain citizenship.

RECOMMENDED

Paperwork is often unavailable or denied to them. As a result, their rights to study, work, travel, marry, vote, practise their religion and access health services are restricted.

An OHCHR report earlier this year says the Rohingya face gang rape, killings – including that of babies and young children, brutal beatings, disappearances and other serious human rights violations by Myanmar's security forces.

In the report, OHCHR commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said that the Rohingya are excluded from a number of professions and need special paperwork to access hospitals, which has resulted in delays and deaths of babies and their mothers during childbirth.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation