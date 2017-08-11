A Canadian pastor freed from a North Korean prison on humanitarian grounds is healthy and not in critical condition, his family said on Thursday.

Hyeon Soo Lim, who served in one of the largest churches in Canada, had been sentenced to hard labor for life in December 2015 after North Korea accused him of attempting to overthrow the regime.

On Wednesday, North Korea's KCNA news agency said he was released on "sick bail."

Lim is expected to return to Canada later on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.