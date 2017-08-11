With all the sabre-rattling by North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its intermediate-range missiles, the people of this tiny US Pacific territory seem to be taking things in stride.

There were no signs of panic or an exodus from the island of 163,000 people on Thursday, with its wide roads clogged with commuters and commercial vehicles. Shops and restaurants were doing brisk trade from South Korean and Japanese tourists drawn to the island's green hills and bright turquoise waters.

Clarissa Baumgartner, a 25-year-old Guam resident, said that Pyongyang's second threat in as many days to train its ballistic missiles on Guam wasn't something she was taking too seriously.

"I'm not really too worried about it. I feel it would be a pretty stupid idea to do that," she said.

Baumgartner, a supervisor at a high-end clothing store, said she was confident US forces on the island's two bases were ready to intervene, and she bore no grudges about that military presence making Guam a North Korean target.

"Definitely, I know Guam is a pretty good target because it's important to the US because of the military," she said.

"I'm pretty confident that the US will protect us. It makes me feel pretty good."

Not all islanders are as sure.

"It's pretty scary, the thought of it ... I mean, I know as a person who lived on Guam, like all her life, you still gotta worry about what's happening out there, and at the same time, still go through your daily life, your daily routine, so you got your worries on top of this whole thing that island is worrying about," J'rae Tedtaotao said, a 26-year-old cook.

US forces on the island were not immediately available for comment.

But why is Guam a target?

It's all about the base. Rather bases.